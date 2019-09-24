|
WILSON, Shirley J. Shirley J. Wilson died quietly at home September 21 after an extended illness. She was the beloved wife of Leonard Wilson and celebrated their 67th anniversary on August 17. She is survived by two sons, Bruce Wilson, of Chandler, AZ, and Terry (Tammy) Wilson, of West Liberty, OH, and one daughter, Cheryl (Richard) Pereksta, of Columbus, OH. She had three grandsons: Scott, Kevin, and Sean Pereksta, a granddaughter, Crystal (William) Stevenson and five great grandchildren. She was also survived by her twin brother, Donald (Delphiane) Detrick. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Julia Detrick, and a brother Richard (Vivian) Detrick. She retired from Wittenberg University, where she worked in the word processing department. She was a talented musician and local show business participant. She and her husband took part in many musical comedies in Veterans' park and elsewhere, playing piano and singing. She also served as a church organist at Grace United Methodist and Lagonda United Methodist churches. Later she and her husband performed for various groups as a piano and baritone duo called ShirLen. She also sang in the Northridge United Methodist Church choir. Wherever Shirley worked or served, she was exceedingly appreciated and loved. Among other friends, she fondly leaves the staffs at Colliers' Family Restaurant and Kindred Hospice. At her request, her body was donated to the medical school at Wright State University.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 24, 2019