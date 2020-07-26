Shirley WITT

WITT, Shirley Ann Shirley Ann Witt, age 77 of Dayton, and formerly of Richmond, Indiana, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Laurelwood Assisted Living, Dayton. She was born in Pennington Gap, Virginia, on February 6, 1943, the daughter of Harley Carl & Martha Blanche (Dinsmore) Ballard. She was a retired RTA Bus Driver in Dayton, and a member of the Richmond First Church of the Nazarene. She was a longtime friend of Bill W. She is survived by her daughter, Paula (Mike) Schubert; son, Carl Walton; granddaughters, Nicole (Daniel) Watkins and Kayla Grippon; great- grandsons, Boston and Silas Watkins; other granddaughters and great- grandchildren; sister, Sonja (Steve) Oxley; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Jim Walton and Arnold Witt and an infant brother. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020, from 11:30 am 12:30 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr, Tipp City. A memorial service will be held on Saturday at 12:30 pm at the funeral home. A committal service will be held on Saturday at 11:00 am at the Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, 11890 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Shirley's name to the Day City Hospice, 8039 Washington Village Dr., Dayton, Ohio 45458. Services have been entrusted to the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City, Ohio 45371. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com
.