STOW (Williams), Si?n 70, of Shandon, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 24, at her home. Beloved wife of Jonathan Stow for 49 years, mother to Andrew (Gina) Stow, Caroline (Eric) Mooar, Robin (Emily) Stow, Anna (Yann) Simensen and Pete (Sarah) Stow, and grandmother to Alexander Mooar, Daniel Mooar, Geoffrey Stow, Dylan Stow, Moyra Stow, Catherine Stow, Natalie Stow, Ophelia Simensen, Audrey Stow and Darwin Simensen, and sister to Robina Phillips. She is preceded in death by her parents Robin and Catherine Williams, and sister Anne Williams. Si?n was born in Caernarfon, Wales where she learned to speak English at School. She moved to England when she married Jon in 1970 and they started their family in Castle Donington, Leicestershire. They moved to the Cincinnati area in 1979 and lived in Fairfield, Ohio until 1998, when they moved to Shandon, Ohio and started a Bed & Breakfast. Si?n has been active in numerous organizations throughout the years, and her current activities included charity work (P.E.O. and Serve City in Hamilton), and numerous social groups (The Red Hat Society, The Hamilton Garden Club, Bunco, Book Club). She was the current President of the Greater Cincinnati Welsh Society and the only Welsh speaker in the society. She has always been very involved and devoted to her church family, helping to organize and volunteer whenever possible. She was a hospital chaplain and bereavement counselor for many years, and has helped so many people to cope with loss. She loved to travel, and especially enjoyed taking cruises and visiting friends and family in The United Kingdom. A celebration of Si?n's life will be held on Monday, April 29th, at St. Aloysius Church in Shandon. Visitation will be from 9 to 11, funeral Mass will be held at 11, and a luncheon will be held in the church hall after mass. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to P.E.O. International, (the Philanthropic Education Organization), Women Helping Women Reach for the Stars C/o Jan Creed, 5940 Ambassador Ct. Fairfield, OH 45014 or the St. Aloysius Conference of the St. Vincent DePaul Society at PO Box 95, Shandon, OH 45063. Published in Journal-News on Apr. 27, 2019