FLEMING, Jr., Sidney L. Age 67 of Dayton passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Sidney L. and Eloise (Hester) Fleming Sr., children, Sidney A. Fleming, Melanie L. Fleming, Michael B. Fleming; brothers, Jeffery A. and Larry J. Fleming. He is survived by his loving wife, Karla (Short); daughter, Sarina M. (Eric) Eckhart, son, Kenny Keller; sister, Nancy A. Griffin; 9 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren and many other extended family and friends. Sid was part of the family owned towing business, Sid's Towing from 1966-2014. He was a member of John Durst Masons for 45 years and a member of VFW Post 9936.He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. The family will greet friends on Friday, April 12 from 10am-12pm at Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave followed by the funeral service beginning at 12 noon with Pastor Rob Wackerman officiating. Sid will then be laid to rest in Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the family to help with funeral expenses. Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary