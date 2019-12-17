Home

POWERED BY

Services
George C. Martin Funeral Home
5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road
Dayton, OH 45414
(937)277-9290
For more information about
Silvan SMITH
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
George C. Martin Funeral Home
5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road
Dayton, OH 45414
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
George C. Martin Funeral Home
5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road
Dayton, OH 45414
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Silvan SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Silvan SMITH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Silvan SMITH Obituary
SMITH, Silvan "Hoe" 75, of Dayton, passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at his home. He was born to Hershel & Thelma Smith on Nov. 10, 1944 in Harlan County, Kentucky. Silvan was a heavy equipment operator and member of the I.U.O.E. Local #18. Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 33 years, Patricia; sister, Sue; brothers, John & Wallace; granddaughter, Jordan Vansossen. Survived by his children: Kevin Smith (Della), Donita Smith, Danny Smith, Cindy Smith Dusko, Bobby Smith & Chris Mullins; grandchildren, McKenzie, Madison, Miranda, Megan, Bobby, Jr., Alexis, Jordan, Kelsey, Lindsay, Tesla, Brandi, Tegan, Taylor, Kody, Kallie, Amanda, Josh, Addy, Pudge & Jacob; 9 great grandchildren & a great great grandchild; sister, Gracie Rice (Tim); brother, Tracy Smith (Alice); numerous other relatives & friends. Funeral service 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at the GEORGE C. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME,"Northridge Chapel," 5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road. Pastor Rob Wackerman, officiating. Interment Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. The family will receive friends Wednesday at 12 noon, prior to the service, at the funeral home. Condolences can be shared at www.georgecmartinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Silvan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -