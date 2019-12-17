|
SMITH, Silvan "Hoe" 75, of Dayton, passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at his home. He was born to Hershel & Thelma Smith on Nov. 10, 1944 in Harlan County, Kentucky. Silvan was a heavy equipment operator and member of the I.U.O.E. Local #18. Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 33 years, Patricia; sister, Sue; brothers, John & Wallace; granddaughter, Jordan Vansossen. Survived by his children: Kevin Smith (Della), Donita Smith, Danny Smith, Cindy Smith Dusko, Bobby Smith & Chris Mullins; grandchildren, McKenzie, Madison, Miranda, Megan, Bobby, Jr., Alexis, Jordan, Kelsey, Lindsay, Tesla, Brandi, Tegan, Taylor, Kody, Kallie, Amanda, Josh, Addy, Pudge & Jacob; 9 great grandchildren & a great great grandchild; sister, Gracie Rice (Tim); brother, Tracy Smith (Alice); numerous other relatives & friends. Funeral service 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at the GEORGE C. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME,"Northridge Chapel," 5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road. Pastor Rob Wackerman, officiating. Interment Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. The family will receive friends Wednesday at 12 noon, prior to the service, at the funeral home. Condolences can be shared at www.georgecmartinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 17, 2019