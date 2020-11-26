KINGSTON, Simon Niall
Age 21, of Brooklyn, New York, and Dayton, Ohio, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020, in New York. He was born on February 6, 1999, to Niall Kingston and Paula Ivins.
Simon was a graduate of Stivers School for the Arts in Dayton and known best locally as the lead singer of the Zygotes. A gifted artist, musician and poet, Simon was passionate and
vocal about the rights of others. He was a sacred, gifted young man living in a profane, everyday world which he made extraordinary by his presence.
Simon is survived by loving grandparents, parents & siblings Desmond, Ada, and Leo Kingston as well as other loving
family members and friends both here and in Ireland.
A socially distanced, masked walk-through visitation will be held 2-6PM Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Baker Hazel
& Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton,
.