Simon KINGSTON
KINGSTON, Simon Niall

Age 21, of Brooklyn, New York, and Dayton, Ohio, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020, in New York. He was born on February 6, 1999, to Niall Kingston and Paula Ivins.

Simon was a graduate of Stivers School for the Arts in Dayton and known best locally as the lead singer of the Zygotes. A gifted artist, musician and poet, Simon was passionate and

vocal about the rights of others. He was a sacred, gifted young man living in a profane, everyday world which he made extraordinary by his presence.

Simon is survived by loving grandparents, parents & siblings Desmond, Ada, and Leo Kingston as well as other loving

family members and friends both here and in Ireland.

A socially distanced, masked walk-through visitation will be held 2-6PM Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Baker Hazel

& Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton,

OH 45415. In lieu of flowers, donations may to https://www. gofundme.com/f/SimonKingstonMemorialFundandFamily

Support [gofundme.com]. Online Memories and Condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Visitation
02:00 PM
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
(937) 274-1151
