MISHOS, Simon P. March 18, 1937 - February 1, 2019 Simon married Cheryl Haven January 28, 1961. Simon was a devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather whose greatest joy was spending time with his family. He is survived by Cheryl, his son, Jeffrey Mishos (Jackie Lee), his daughters, Jodi Wright (Michael) and Joni Wyatt (Todd), two granddaughters, Jessica Mishos (Johnnie Davis) and Carly Wyatt, and a great grandson, Mishos Davis. He is also survived by an honorary daughter, son and two grandchildren, Cheryl McNally Wagner (Matt), Michael P. McNally (Brittany), Jackson Joseph Wagner, and Annie Grace Wagner. Simon was preceeded in death by his parents, Peter Mishos and Grace Richardson Mishos, his brothers, John Mishos and Alfred Mishos, and his sisters, Ruth Asher and Louise Cole. Simon grieved until his passing the loss of his children's honorary grandparents, George V. and Dorothy A. McNally. Simon was a lifeguard, Army veteran, amatuer pilot, HAM Operator, and retired from Ford Motor Company after 38 years of service, along with being the family handy-man who could fix anything. Simon fought and won many battles with life threatening health issues in the last 22 years of his life without complaint and with unmatched strength, grace, hope and optimism, only concerned for his family's well being. The family would like to express heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Paula Weisenberger, Dr. Deborah Hauger, Dr. James Essell, and Dr. Susan Alcasid for their years of compassionate and excellent care of and for Simon.