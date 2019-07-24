|
JOHNSON, Simone Rae Age 79 of Fairfield, passed away July 20, 2019. She was born May 27, 1940 in Hamilton, OH the daughter of Ervin and Marion (Millspaugh) Marchant. Simone was formerly married to Preston Johnson, worked for Fairfield City Schools and attended First Baptist of Fairfield and Lindenwald Baptist Church. She leaves behind her children, Preston (Julie) Johnson, David (Marty) Johnson, and Janette; 5 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; brother, Roy Marchant; and sisters, Vera Lee and Cindy Kuehlthau. Simone was preceded in death by her parents; 2 brothers Ervin (Butch) and Myron; 1 grandchild. Visitation will be 6-8 pm, Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the Avance Funeral Home & Crematory, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield, OH 45014. Funeral services will be 11 am, Friday at the funeral home with Pastor Tim White officiating. Interment will follow at Butler County Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Bella Care Hospice, 4340 Glendale-Milford Rd., Blue Ash, OH 45242. Condolences may be offered at www.avancefuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on July 24, 2019