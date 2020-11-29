1/1
Smith LUDD
LUDD, Smith Earl

Smith Earl Ludd passed unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. He was a Native of Louisiana and a graduate of Cohen High School, Class of 1958. He was a member of the Armed Forces for 20 years, retiring as a Decorated Veteran of the Air Force. Smith was a

devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He was a devoted member of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him as he touched so many lives during his time here on earth. He is survived by his children: Genine Murray, Michael Murray, Sean (Rachel) Ludd, Antonio (Tameka) Ludd, and Andrea Ludd; grandchildren, I'zaah (Christian) Biery, Keijuan, Nikya, Areun, Elijah, Tyson, Taylor, Jaxson; sister, Georgine (Ernest)

Washington; favorite cousin, Roosevelt Ludd; and a host of nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by wife, Marcia; mother, Mazie Bradford; brother, John L. Ludd; grandson, Tariq Ludd. Private Graveside at Dayton National Cemetery.


HHRoberts.com



Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 268-6886
