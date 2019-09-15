Dayton Daily News Obituaries
HATFIELD Jr., Snowden Age 89, of Catawba, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019 at Springfield Regional Hospital. He was born on March 7, 1930, son of Snowden and Sophia (Hill) Hatfield. When he was younger, he enjoyed his motorcycle and farming. He loved working on his cars, enjoyed watching football, and spending time with his daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, best friend Willard (Jane) Fitch, and his family dogs, Debo and Belluh. He worked on the railroad, was a Korean War Veteran, and retired from Purex. Snowden is survived by his daughter, Tamberia (Darryl) Propst; three grandchildren, Amy Propst, Kimberly Powell, Kenneth (Stephanie) Propst; great-grandchildren, Dylan Smith, Justin Jr. and Jordan Powell, Jeffrey Sharpe; sister, Emma Russell; several nieces and nephews; brothers-in-law, Arnold Ballard, Alfred (Lou) Keeler, Tom Nott; sisters-in-law, Linda Lemaster, Edith Lemaster, and Pam Harris. He was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter, Candice; wife, Ellen Jean Hatfield; grandson, Chris Smith; brothers-in-law, Doc Russell, Charles and Tommy Lemaster, James Rice; sisters-in-law, Patsy Ballard, Kathy Nott, Carmaledia Rice, Peggy Lemaster; and cousin and aunt, Paul (Anna) Lafferty. He will be greatly missed by his family. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 21 at Maple Grove Cemetery in Mechanicsburg. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 15, 2019
