KINNISON (Dwillis), Sondra Jean Age 87 of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Sanctuary at Wilmington Place. She was born September 16, 1931 in Dayton, to the late William and Ruth Dwillis. Sondra enjoyed music and cooking. She was a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and the V.F.W. In addition to her parents, Sondra was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Lee Kinnison; and brothers, Philip Dwillis and William Dwillis. Sondra will be missed by her son, Richard (Debra) Kendall; daughter, Vicki (Steven) Barney; grandchildren, Steven (Mary Jo) Barney, Brian (Amy) Barney and Kristy (Steven) Hall; great grandchildren, Derek Barney, Rachel Barney, Hailey Barney, Ashlynn Barney, Ryan Lacey and Zoe Hall; sister-in-law Carolyn Dwillis; nieces, Cheryl and Shelly; and nephew, Randy. A memorial service will be held at 12 Noon Friday, June 21, 2019 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, with a graveside service to follow at 1:30 p.m. at the Dayton National Cemetery, 4400 W. 3rd St., Dayton. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Sondra's memory to the A.S.P.C.A. (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals). To share a memory of Sondra visit www.newcomerdayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 16, 2019