|
|
KNOST, Sondra Lee "Sandi" 76, of Beavercreek, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019 at her residence. She is preceded in death by her parents John William Solomon and Irene (Garwood) Solomon and her sister Victoria Gamble. She is survived by her husband James Knost; her sons Jeffery Dalton, John Dalton, Martin Dalton, Dennis (Richard) Dalton; daughters Jennifer Dalton, Leah (Timothy) Blair, Erica Knost; brother-in-law Ronald Gamble; 4 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren. Sondra enjoyed coffee, working jigsaw puzzles and crossword puzzles, gardening and the theatre. Her dedication and drive to saving the lives of animals was sincere and extraordinary, which led her to volunteer and work for SICSA for 38 years. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to SICSA Pet Adoption Center, 2600 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, Ohio 45419. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 2, 2019