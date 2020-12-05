1/1
Sondra SPEARY
1942 - 2020
SPEARY, Sondra B.

78 of Springfield went home to be with the Lord on December 2, 2020. She was born in Springfield, Ohio, on February 4, 1942. Sondra was a member of Northside Baptist Church. She enjoyed working puzzles and doing ceramics. Sondra was

preceded in death by her

parents; husband Orville Speary, Jr.; son Tad S. Speary; brother Terry Miller; niece

Colleen Miller and nephew Scott Miller. Survivors include her brother Keith (Carol) Miller; daughter-in-law Kristy D. Speary; sister-in-law Cathy Speary Antonelli; grandchildren Megan and Emma and great-grandchild Bennett. Services to honor Sondra will be Monday at 2:00 PM in the Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home.

Visitation will begin at 1:00 PM. Burial to follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made at


www.richardsraffanddunbar.com




Published in Springfield News Sun on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
838 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-1564
