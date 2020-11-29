1/
Sonia DONOHER
DONOHER, Sonia Lee

Age 87, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Sonia was born on November 27, 1932, in Dayton, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her mother, Elizabeth MacDonald; grandparents, Harry and Mabel Parkison; and son, Gary

Donoher. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Donald Donoher of Dayton; children, Paul (Michele) of Kettering, Maureen (Jim) Hansen of Wauconda, IL, and Brian (Joni) of Kettering; grandchildren, Kevin (Sarah), Shannon, Meghan, Kerry and Mackenzie; and great-grandson, Michael. Sonia graduated from Stivers High School in 1950. She entered into the Sacrament of Holy Matrimony with Don on September 25, 1954, at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Toledo, Ohio, officiated by Don's brother, Fr. Ned Donoher. Under the grace that God conferred upon them that day, Sonia commenced her lifetime vocation as wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Due to COVID concerns, Sonia will be laid to rest in a private burial ceremony at Calvary Cemetery, with a memorial Mass to be celebrated at a later date to be determined.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton or the Marianist Mission, in care of the University of Dayton. Condolences may be expressed at


www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 29, 2020.
