Obituary Condolences Flowers MARTIN (Speed), Sonia Sue 83, passed peacefully to her next life on April 4, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. There she joins her beloved husband Joe Gordon Martin along with her parents, May Custer and Russell Speed, and brother Russ Speed. She is survived by her sister Sue (Roger) Redhead of California, daughter Melissa (Dave) Hamilton of Georgia, son Ross (Kym) Martin of Maryland, and grandchildren Chris (Megan) Hamilton, Andrea Hamilton, and Taylor Martin, and great grandchildren Madelyn and Conner Hamilton. Born on April 29, 1935, she was raised in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was attending Miami University of Ohio when she met her future husband of 52 years, Joe. Together they crisscrossed the country making lifelong friends until Joe separated from the Air Force while stationed at Wright-Patterson AFB in Fairborn, Ohio. Fairborn remained their home for over 40 years. Sonia devoted her life to her family, church, community, and anyone in need. A steadfast member of the Fairborn United Methodist Church, she led Vacation Bible School and was a participant in its Seekers Sunday School class whose members formed the core of her and Joe's broad community of friends for decades. She was a co-founder and coordinator of FISH Fairborn, organized among local church volunteers in 1972 to provide emergency food, utility bill payments, transportation, and temporary housing to hotline callers. She spent many Novembers and Decembers matching local sponsors to families through the Christmas Project that worked to ensure no family went without good food and gifts during the holidays. Ever an advocate of equality for all, Sonia championed women's rights by heading up the Fairborn Chapter of the National Organization for Women in the 70s and was thrilled when Title IX became law, to the benefit of her children and others. Joe and Sonia enthusiastically supported the arts, from their children's school and community productions to Wright State University's Department of Theatre, Dance, and Motion Pictures. A "word nerd" before the term existed, Sonia excelled at creative writing penning song parodies, poems and skits that delighted all. As Advertising Manager for Joe's business, Hearth Realty, she wrote a humorous weekly column for the Fairborn Daily Herald, keeping citizens apprised of the adventures of Joe and his partner Palmer Bolling for many years. Sonia kept her wry sense of humor until the end, endearing her to the staff of the memory wards of Elmcroft of Fairborn and Benton Village of Stockbridge, Georgia. "Saint" Sonia will be long be remembered as an exceptional, respected, compassionate, and much-loved wife, mom, sister, friend, and community supporter. Fittingly, she was crowned "Corn Queen" of the annual Sweet Corn Festival Fairborn's highest civic honor in 1997. A memorial service celebrating Sonia's life will be held on June 1, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at the Fairborn United Methodist Church, 100 North Broad Street. She will then be interred with her husband, Joe at the Rockafield Cemetery at Wright State University. In lieu of flowers, please bring canned good donations for the FISH food pantry to the service, make a donation by mailing a check to FISH Fairborn, P.O Box 1484, Fairborn, Ohio, 45324, or donate online at https://gofundme.com/fish-fairborn-sonia-martin Published in Dayton Daily News on May 17, 2019