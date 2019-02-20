|
BLAKE, Sonja Marie 36, of Kettering, OH, passed away February 15, 2019. She was born in Davenport, Iowa where her parents were serving in the U.S. Army at Rock Island Arsenal. She graduated from Springfield High School in 2000. Sonja is survived by her father and stepmother, Major J. and Kyong O. Blake of Colonial Heights, Virginia; three children, Hailey, Lori, and Billy Willoughby; brother, Brian (Kirstan) Blake of Springfield, OH; and longtime companion, David Thompson. She was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, Kim E. (Berry) and Lee Shafer. Per Sonja's request, she will be cremated and no services will be held. The family wishes to thank the Kettering Police Department and Montgomery County Coroner's office for their assistance. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 20, 2019