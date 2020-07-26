BROWN, Sonja L. Sonja L. Brown, 46, was born March 25, 1974, in Dayton, Ohio. She departed this life July 17, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital. She leaves to cherish her memories: her husband, James D. Brown; daughters, Donysha Lacy and Kapryce Brown with a host of family members and friends. Visitation will be held at W.E. Lusain Funeral Home & Crematory (2060 Germantown street, Dayton, OH 45417), July 29, 2020, 11am visitation, and service will begin at 12 pm. Raleigh Thornton, Officiating. Limited Seating and Mask Required. www.lusain.com