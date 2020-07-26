1/1
Sonja BROWN
1974 - 2020
BROWN, Sonja L. Sonja L. Brown, 46, was born March 25, 1974, in Dayton, Ohio. She departed this life July 17, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital. She leaves to cherish her memories: her husband, James D. Brown; daughters, Donysha Lacy and Kapryce Brown with a host of family members and friends. Visitation will be held at W.E. Lusain Funeral Home & Crematory (2060 Germantown street, Dayton, OH 45417), July 29, 2020, 11am visitation, and service will begin at 12 pm. Raleigh Thornton, Officiating. Limited Seating and Mask Required. www.lusain.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
11:00 AM
W. E. Lusain Funeral Home
JUL
29
Service
12:00 PM
W. E. Lusain Funeral Home
W. E. Lusain Funeral Home
2060 Germantown St.
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 268-6869
