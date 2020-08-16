1/1
Sonney HEATON
HEATON, Sonney Age 59, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away Friday August 14, 2020, at Hospice of Hamilton. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on November 5, 1960. On April 23, 1994, in St. Ann Church he married Cheryl A. Boyd. Survivors include his wife Cheryl; mother, Joyce Houser; three children, Christina Heaton, Jeff Boyd, and April Heaton; three grandchildren, Clark Boyd, Koleton and Kendra Roark. Funeral services will be held at 11:00am Tuesday in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. Visitation will be from 10:00-11;00am Tuesday at the funeral home. Online register book available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com.


Published in Journal-News on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Zettler Funeral Home
AUG
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Zettler Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Zettler Funeral Home
2646 Pleasant Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45015
(513) 893-2793
