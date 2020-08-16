Sonney HEATON

HEATON, Sonney Age 59, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away Friday August 14, 2020, at Hospice of Hamilton
. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on November 5, 1960. On April 23, 1994, in St. Ann Church he married Cheryl A. Boyd. Survivors include his wife Cheryl; mother, Joyce Houser; three children, Christina Heaton, Jeff Boyd, and April Heaton; three grandchildren, Clark Boyd, Koleton and Kendra Roark. Funeral services will be held at 11:00am Tuesday in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. Visitation will be from 10:00-11;00am Tuesday at the funeral home. Online register book available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com
