SHAFFER, Spencer Scott 48, of Rosenberg, TX, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 18, 2019. He was born in Springfield, OH on July 31, 1970 to Samuel Holmes and Beverly June Shaffer. He was married to Patricia Ann Shaffer for 12 years. He was a member of Oak Lake Baptist Church and had a passion for the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cincinnati Bengals. He graduated from Shawnee High School and Cedarville University with a dual degree in Business and Marketing. Spencer was a kind hearted, gentle man who adored animals. He had a quick-witted sense of humor, a contagious laugh and a smile that could light up any room. Spencer was preceded in death by his grandparents E. Howard and Helen Shaffer and G. Elden and Myra Spencer. Spencer is survived by his wife Patricia Ann Shaffer, his parents Samuel Holmes and Beverly June Shaffer, his brothers and sisters-in-law Samuel Robison and Amanda Diane Shaffer, and Wesley Clinton and Kristy Kelley Shaffer. He had five nieces and nephews whom he loved and adored: Samuel Timothy, Jackson Robison, Emma Kelley, Hannah June and Anna Elizabeth Shaffer. He is also survived by his Great Aunt Mary Hess, numerous uncles, aunts, cousins and great cousins. Services were held at Oak Lake Baptist in Sugar Land, Texas on March 27, 2019. A visitation for Spencer will be held on Saturday, April 13,2019 at 1:00 pm, with a celebration service following at 2:00 pm at the Vineyard Church of Northridge, located at 4650 Ridgewood Road E, Springfield, Ohio 45503. We encourage you to wear Ohio State or Cincinnati Bengals attire in honor of Spencer. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Oak Lake Baptist Church 15555 W Airport Blvd. Sugar Land, Texas 77498. Published in Springfield News Sun from Mar. 31 to Apr. 7, 2019