|
|
DAVIDSON, Squireage 94, of Centerville, OH, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020. Squire was born May 16, 1925 in Hazard, Kentucky to Daniel and Sarah (Bishop) Davidson. He served in the United States Navy and was retired from Washington Township Fire Department where he served as a volunteer fire fighter. Squire attended Centerville United Methodist Church, where he was the oldest member. A fan of sports, he loved Kentucky basketball and watching soccer. Squire was a talented blue grass musician, playing guitar, fiddle, and banjo. He enjoyed baked goods, including pies especially. More than anything, Squire loved spending time with his grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents Daniel and Sarah Davidson, wife Martha Jane Davidson, and siblings Alpha, Mae, Elbert, and Rufus. Squire is survived by his son Ray (Tammy); granddaughters Sierra (Mike) Fox and Autumn Davidson; great granddaughter Amelia Fox; sister Wanda Williams, and numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be held 11:00AM Thursday 19 March 2020 at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St. Centerville, OH, 45459, the family will receive friends on Thursday from 10-11:00AM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the . Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020