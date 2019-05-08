BLUMENSCHEIN, Stacy Lynn 38, of Sarasota FL, passed away April 29, 2019 in the comfort of her loving Uncle Frank and Aunt Debbie Feska's home. Stacy was born on July 17, 1980 to Michael G. Blumenschein & Debbie (Evans) Weckwerth in Springfield, Ohio. She spent her childhood in Las Vegas, NV before her family settled in Kansas City, MO. Shortly after graduating Winnetonka High School she left for Florida to pursue her dream of becoming a professional model. In addition to modeling Stacy was a brand ambassador, professional marketing consultant, and business owner. She is preceded in death by her beloved father Michael G. Blumenschein and great grandmother Marguerite Brown. Stacy is survived by her loving brother Michael C. Blumenschein, nephew Michael K. and niece Kyla Blumenschein, her mother, her grandparents Michael E.Blumenschein, and Sharon (Greg) Creacey and many additional loving family members and friends. Over the years she had an especially close relationship with her father, brother, niece and nephew, and their mother Christana Holman. Funeral services will begin at 11:00am on Saturday May 11, 2019 In the Ferncliff Cemetery Chapel at 501 W. McCreight Ave. Springfield. Following the service, a Celebration of Life will be held at Northminster Presbyterian Church 400 Villa Rd Springfield. Her loving spirit and compassionate heart will be missed by all that had the pleasure of knowing and loving our beautiful Angel Stacy Lynn. Published in Springfield News Sun on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary