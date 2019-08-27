|
|
ISHAM, Stan Age 82 of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019. He was born June 7, 1937 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Walter and Lillie Isham. Stan proudly retired from Koker Drilling & Blasting after 40 years at the age of 62. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Susan; daughter, Cindy Martin, granddaughter, Meredith. Stan will be missed by his loving children, Michelle Hamby, Michael Maroney, Pam (Lowell) Baxter, Kathy Heatherly, Michael (Barbie) Isham, Dawn MacLean, Rachel Newman and Rebekah "Bucky" (Jeff) Marlow; grandchildren, David "D.J."; Mike; Elizabeth, Jake, Gracie and Ian; Jessica, Justin and Andrea, Wesley and Kim, Stephen and Ashley; and Bethany; many great grandchildren; special friend, Jean Giacherio and many friends. Family will receive friends Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 4 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 6 p.m. at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton. Stan's family wishes to thank the Ohio's and Home Instead for the care shown to him. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ohio's in his memory. Visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to share a memory of Stan or a condolence to his family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 27, 2019