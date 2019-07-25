WEISSINGER (Bendix), Stanla Passed peacefully on July 20, 2019, surrounded by her children whom she never forgot and always loved. Her last spoken words were "I love you". To hear them was a treasured blessing. Stanla was born July 27, 1945 in Hamilton, Ohio to Dorothy (Link) and Elmer Bendix. On December 26, 1963 she married her high school sweetheart David Weissinger. Although that union dissolved years later, she was blessed with her son, David II and daughter Alicia. Stanla lived most of her life in Hamilton, graduating from Ross High School in 1963. In 1999, Stanla moved to Cincinnati. This move surprised all who knew her because she'd get lost going around the block. How she never got lost in Cincinnati is one of life's greatest mysteries, or at least her family's. Stanla was a devoted follower of the Catholic faith, former member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church and Eucharistic Minister of St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church. Stanla was preceded in death by her parents Dorothy and Elmer and her brother Vincent. She is survived by her children, David (Lisa) Weissinger and Alicia (Bill) Gibson; granddaughters, Lindsey Weissinger and Alaina Gibson; grandson, Ryan Weissinger; sister, Sheila (Chris) Miller and several nieces and great nieces. A visitation will be held from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with Mass to immediately follow on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Corpus Christi Roman Catholic Church - 2014 Springdale Road, Cincinnati, OH 45231. Published in Journal-News on July 25, 2019