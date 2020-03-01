|
DOUPLE, Stanley Richard Resident of Dayton, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 at Brighton Gardens in Centerville, Ohio. He was born in Myerstown Pennsylvania to Jacob and Sallie ( Gibble) Douple. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and son. Stanley was an adoring husband who relished that role, enjoying bowling, golf, and traveling the country in their Airstream motor home with his wife in retirement. He spent most of his working life dedicated to serving his country that he loved, initially as a member of the U.S. Army Air Corp and then as a civilian with the Air Force at WPAFB. He was an excellent technician, electrician, and mechanic who enjoyed working on cars and all manner of electronic devices. He was a man guided by faith, and was a life-long member of the church. Stanley was preceded in death by his loving wife, Gladys (Knepp) of 64 years. He is survived by his sons, Greg (Lynn) of Fort Wayne, IN, Daryl (Holly) of Dayton, and Bryan of Columbus; grandchildren, Brittany (Andrew) Feiner, Jason (Theresa) Douple, Ryan Douple, Sean (Katie) Douple, and Kelly Douple; great-grandchildren, Mark and Caroline Feiner, Hannah and Fiona Douple, and Penelope and Sophie Douple. Arrangements are being finalized by the family for a private memorial service that will be held at a later date.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 1, 2020