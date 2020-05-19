|
GREENE, Stanley T. "Tom" Age 65, of Farmersville, OH, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 16, 2020. He is preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife of 21 years, Cheryl A. (Heck) Greene; and his parents Joseph and Mattie Greene. Survived by daughters Jessica Greene, Krystal Polakovics (Jerry); son Jack Greene (Ashley Henderson); grandchildren Monica, Ma'Kayla, Chamille, Gilbert, Iziah, Malachi, Noah, and Armani Kain; great grandchildren Amyrella and Brynlee; special family Josh, Julie, Janie, Tracy, Nathaniel Harrison and family; and Randy Whitman and family; brother Joe (Lisa) Greene; sisters Becky (Alan) Smith and Peggy Greene; along with many nieces and nephews, his Church family and a host of friends. Tom was a devoted member of the Miamisburg Wesleyan Church, as well as many train clubs along with his beloved train buddies. Friends may call on the family from 12:00 2:00PM Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center at Preble Memory Gardens 3377 US Rt. 35 West Alexandria. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 PM in the funeral home and conclude with military honors at the graveside. In lieu of flowers, Tom would want contributions to the , the Dayton Humane Society or the ASPCA. Please let Tom's family know you are thinking of them by sharing your condolences and memories on the funeral home website. www.rlcfc.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 19, 2020