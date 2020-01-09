Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rogers Funeral Homes
324 West Main Street
New Lebanon, OH 45345
937-687-2616
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Rogers Funeral Homes
324 West Main Street
New Lebanon, OH 45345
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
3:00 PM
Rogers Funeral Homes
324 West Main Street
New Lebanon, OH 45345
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley JONES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley JONES


1962 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stanley JONES Obituary
JONES, Stanley Gregory "Greg" Born March 7, 1962, died peacefully January 6, 2020 surrounded by his family. Greg, as he was known, was born to Stanley and Ruth Jones. Greg grew up in New Lebanon, OH, graduated from Dixie High School in 1980, then Miami University in 1984, where he was a member of the Theta Chi fraternity. Greg never wavered from his passion for sports, and loved watching Ohio State & Miami U football and UD basketball. He could speak to any sport trivia at any time with precision accurately. Greg enjoyed cooking and was known to call family/friends for recipes or ideas. Greg's career took him from machinist at Parker Hannifin, Brookville, OH to Sous Chef in Gulf Shores, Alabama in 2004, where he made many friends. He then returned to Ohio in November 2019. He was preceded in death by an infant sister, Janice Jones; and his parents, Stanley and Ruth Jones. He is survived by his siblings, Vanessa (Don) Guenther, Doug (Ann) Jones, and Joanne (David) Bowman; nieces and nephews, Todd (Sharon) Guenther, Nicole (Doug) Hale, Nate Jones, Jessica (Chad) Bowman, Zachary (Crystal) Bowman, and Samantha Bowman; great nieces and nephews, Katie (Nick), Sam, Bennett, and Grayson; many cousins; and dear devoted friends. The family will receive friends Saturday, January 11 from 1-3PM at ROGERS' FUNERAL HOME, New Lebanon, and a memorial service will immediately follow at 3PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ohio's , who provided excellent, compassionate care to Greg. Online condolences may be expressed at: www.RogersFuneralHomes.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stanley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -