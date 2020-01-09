|
JONES, Stanley Gregory "Greg" Born March 7, 1962, died peacefully January 6, 2020 surrounded by his family. Greg, as he was known, was born to Stanley and Ruth Jones. Greg grew up in New Lebanon, OH, graduated from Dixie High School in 1980, then Miami University in 1984, where he was a member of the Theta Chi fraternity. Greg never wavered from his passion for sports, and loved watching Ohio State & Miami U football and UD basketball. He could speak to any sport trivia at any time with precision accurately. Greg enjoyed cooking and was known to call family/friends for recipes or ideas. Greg's career took him from machinist at Parker Hannifin, Brookville, OH to Sous Chef in Gulf Shores, Alabama in 2004, where he made many friends. He then returned to Ohio in November 2019. He was preceded in death by an infant sister, Janice Jones; and his parents, Stanley and Ruth Jones. He is survived by his siblings, Vanessa (Don) Guenther, Doug (Ann) Jones, and Joanne (David) Bowman; nieces and nephews, Todd (Sharon) Guenther, Nicole (Doug) Hale, Nate Jones, Jessica (Chad) Bowman, Zachary (Crystal) Bowman, and Samantha Bowman; great nieces and nephews, Katie (Nick), Sam, Bennett, and Grayson; many cousins; and dear devoted friends. The family will receive friends Saturday, January 11 from 1-3PM at ROGERS' FUNERAL HOME, New Lebanon, and a memorial service will immediately follow at 3PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ohio's , who provided excellent, compassionate care to Greg. Online condolences may be expressed at: www.RogersFuneralHomes.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 9, 2020