|
|
JONES, Stanley Maurice Was born on February 9, 1951 in Middletown, Ohio to Robert Eugene "Bobby" and Gloria Dean Jones. He departed this life on May 4, 2020. Stan was preceded in death by his father, sister Janet L. Jones, maternal grandparents Dr. Sylvester C. and Gola Lee Todd Richards, paternal grandparents James D. "JD" and Clara L. Lidge, uncle, Rev. James C. Richards, Sr., aunt Veronica "Roni" Ward, and step-father Charles P. Clay. Stanley was a 1969 graduate of Middletown High School. He was an outstanding football and basketball player, fondly referred to as "Stan the Man". He received letters, numerous Player of the Week and MVP awards. He was awarded a football scholarship to Tennessee State University. Unfortunately, health concerns prohibited him from playing. He joined, served and was honorably discharged from the United States Army. Stanley was member of the United Missionary Baptist Church. He worked for Christ Hospital, General Electric Company, and Hightower's Janitorial Service. He was a union steward at International Paper, Crystal Tissue, and Miami Carey. Stan leaves to cherish his memory his loving mother, Gloria Dean Clay; brothers: Curtis Dean and Barry E. Jones; stepson, Kee Edwards (Marie); aunt, Doris Leon Jackson; uncles: Sylvester C. Richards, Jr. (Martha), Freddie Lee Richards (Lolita), Rev. Professor Gola Wolfson Richards (Rachel), and he loved Marcus Hackney as his own son, and many other family and friends. Memorial service will be Friday, May 15, 2020 1pm at Woodside Cemetery.
Published in Journal-News on May 13, 2020