PERIN, Stanley "Mark" Passed away at home on February 17, 2019, in Liberty Township, OH surrounded by his wife and daughters. He was 82. Mark is survived by his wife, Beverly Perin (Laughorn); his daughters, Beth Potter (Bob Potter) and Teri Corbett (Ray Corbett); his grandchildren, Kaitlyn Shepherd, Jessica Shepherd, Kyler Corbett, and Keegan Corbett; his sisters, Gail Mackenroth and Leslie Myers. He is preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Fern Perin; his sister, Joan Raab; his daughter, Patricia Perin. Mark was born on October 3, 1936. He graduated from Miami University with a degree in Business in 1958. Mark worked for Stearns Technical Textiles for over 30 years as a Plant Manager. After retirement, he dedicated his time to charitable works. Mark was a devoted husband, father, and granddad. He loved watching the grandchildren play sports and participate in 4H and other activities. Mark enjoyed a hobby of breeding, raising, and racing Standardbred horses for over 50 years on his farm. A memorial gathering will take place on March 4, 2019, from 5-7pm at Berachah Church, 1900 Johns Road, Middletown, OH 45044. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Mark's life. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Christian Family Center, 601 Heaton Street, Hamilton, OH 45011.