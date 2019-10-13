Home

St Adalbert Polish Church
1511 Valley St
Dayton, OH 45404
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:30 PM
St. Adalbert Catholic Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
4:00 PM
Polish Club Hall
1470 Valley St.
PIETRZAK, Stanley J. "Butch" 80, passed away on August 21, 2019. A memorial mass will be held on October 19, 2019 at 2:30 PM at St. Adalbert Catholic Church. A celebration of Butch's life will follow at 4:00PM across the street at the Polish Club Hall 1470 Valley St. where guests and family are encouraged to tell stories and reminisce. The family requests guests to dress in casual Polish National colors of red & white to honor Butch's Polish heritage. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dayton Polish Club.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 13, 2019
