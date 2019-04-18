|
|
PONDER, Stanley "Wayne" Age 73 passed away Monday April 15, 2019. He was born November 5, 1945 in Kentucky to the late Ledford and Lucy Ponder. Wayne taught History and Social Studies at Fairfield High School for 30 years and coached several teams. He also worked at Fairfield North Trace Golf Course. After retirement he enjoyed working for his late parents in law Oscar and Freda Schlichter. Wayne is survived by his wife Linda; children Amy (Michael) Schneider, Kevin (Arianne) Ponder; eight grandchildren; siblings Joan Ponder, Jim (Cindy) Ponder, Doug (Pat) Ponder; sisters in law Kate Schlichter, Lisa Hayes; dear friend Don Aschliman; his golf friends at the Pleasant Run Farms Golf League and many other family, former students, and friends. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, Fairfield, is serving the family. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 18, 2019