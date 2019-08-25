|
REECE, Stanley A. Age 62 of Hamilton OH passed Aug. 11, 2019 at his home in Burnside Kentucky. He was born Oct 23, 1957 to Benny and Dorothy Reece. Stanley "Uncle Bengal or sucker Papaw", lived in Lake Cumberland Burnside Kentucky. He leaves two sons, Jason Buker and Shawn Reece; 5 grandchildren and a special dog, Bambi. He also leaves 4 siblings, Yvonne Chandler, Annette Reece, Lynn (Dan) Rapier and Teri (Randy) Colwell, many nieces and nephews and many friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Benny and Dorothy Rogers Reece; brother, Danny Reece. A celebration of life will be held at Lake Lyndsay, Reception Center at Kayla's Korner, 4845 Augspurger Rd. Hamilton, OH 45011 on Wednesday Aug 28, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 25, 2019