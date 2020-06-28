Stanley SCHULMAN

SCHULMAN, Stanley Age 85, of Dayton, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, at The Hospice of Dayton. Stanley was a retired engineer from WPAFB with 39 years of service. He was a U.S. Army Veteran serving in the Korean War, a member of Beth Abraham Synagogue, Hadassah of Dayton and Coconut Creek, Fl. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 55 years, Shirley B. in 2015. Stanley is survived by his daughter, Robin Schulman of Clayton; daughter & son-in-law, Ellen & Dennis Dibley of Englewood; son & daughter-in-law, Edward & Nancy Schulman of Blue Ash; sister, Phyllis Harrison of Orlando, FL: grandchildren, Brittany Sussman, Samuel Sussman, Benjamin Schulman, Jonathan Schulman, Kristen (Steve) Durkee, Megan (Mark) Holsapple; great-granddaughters, Alaina, Shani & Sophie; other relatives and friends. A private graveside service was held on Monday, June 22, 2020, at the Beth Abraham Cemetery with Rabbi Joshua Ginsberg officiating. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Beth Abraham Synagogue, The Humane Society of Greater Dayton or The Hospice of Dayton in Stanley's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, North Main St. Chapel.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 28, 2020.