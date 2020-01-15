Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
1:00 PM
Service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
2:00 PM
Starr HUFF


1978 - 2020
Starr HUFF Obituary
HUFF (HARRISON), Starr 41, earned her heavenly wings January 9, 2020, peacefully at home. Born August 18, 1978 to Karen "Sue" (Huff) Jenkins and Gerald Harrison Sr, Starr attended Springfield South High School. She worked as a State Tested Nursing Assistant. Preceded in death by her parents; grandmother, June Shaffer; brother, Matthew Harrison; and nephew, Aaron Jenkins. She is survived by her children, Diera Jenkins and Tyrin Huff; sisters, Aubrey Huff, Kaycee Parish, Amber Elliott, Denise Hodges; brothers, Darrin Jenkins Sr, Gerald Harrison Jr, Michael Curtis, Steven Harrison, Sam Elliott; aunts, Kimberly (Steve) Ludwig and Kathy Huff; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends, including a very special friend "her person" Lynnette Becraft. Services for our beautiful angel's memory will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 15, 2020
