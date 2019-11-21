|
KOUTSIKITHIS, Stavros 43, of Middletown, died on Monday, November 18, 2019 at West Chester Hospital. He was born on November 28, 1975 in Middletown, OH to Stratus and Maria (Dimitriadou) Koutsikithis. He worked for Goodwill and was a member of Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church. Stavros is survived by mother Maria Koutsikithis, siblings Stacy (Brian) Cox, George (Cynthia) Koutsikithis, Cathy Kennedy and Maria (Scott) Edge; along with many other loving family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father Stratus "Charlie" Koutsikithis. Visitation will be Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 10:00 AM to12:00 PM at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home 3805 Roosevelt Blvd Middletown,OH. Funeral Service will follow at 12:00 PM at the funeral home with Pastor Brian Cox officiating. Burial will be at Butler County Memorial Park on Monday November 25, 2019 at 2:00pm. The family would like to thank all of his caregivers for their love and care. Memorial contributions may be made to Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church 2500 Grand AvenueMiddletown, OH 45044. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 21, 2019