Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-6516
Resources
More Obituaries for Stavros Koutsikithis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stavros Koutsikithis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stavros Koutsikithis Obituary
KOUTSIKITHIS, Stavros 43, of Middletown, died on Monday, November 18, 2019 at West Chester Hospital. He was born on November 28, 1975 in Middletown, OH to Stratus and Maria (Dimitriadou) Koutsikithis. He worked for Goodwill and was a member of Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church. Stavros is survived by mother Maria Koutsikithis, siblings Stacy (Brian) Cox, George (Cynthia) Koutsikithis, Cathy Kennedy and Maria (Scott) Edge; along with many other loving family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father Stratus "Charlie" Koutsikithis. Visitation will be Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 10:00 AM to12:00 PM at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home 3805 Roosevelt Blvd Middletown,OH. Funeral Service will follow at 12:00 PM at the funeral home with Pastor Brian Cox officiating. Burial will be at Butler County Memorial Park on Monday November 25, 2019 at 2:00pm. The family would like to thank all of his caregivers for their love and care. Memorial contributions may be made to Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church 2500 Grand AvenueMiddletown, OH 45044. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stavros's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -