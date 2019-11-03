|
HUNTER Jr., Stefoun D. Age 18, born December 4, 2000 in Dayton, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memory his father, Stefoun Hunter, Sr.; mother, Shekinah Clay; ten siblings; maternal grandmother and grandfather, Joy Buchanon, Michael Clay; paternal grandmother and grandfather, Steffannie Hunter, Joseph Cooper; a host of aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held 11 am Monday, November 4, 2019 at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, 1 Diamond Ave. Visitation 9-11 am. Family will receive friends 10-11 am. Interment Jeffersonview Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 3, 2019