Stefan HUNTER Jr.

HUNTER Jr., Stefoun D. Age 18, born December 4, 2000 in Dayton, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memory his father, Stefoun Hunter, Sr.; mother, Shekinah Clay; ten siblings; maternal grandmother and grandfather, Joy Buchanon, Michael Clay; paternal grandmother and grandfather, Steffannie Hunter, Joseph Cooper; a host of aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held 11 am Monday, November 4, 2019 at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, 1 Diamond Ave. Visitation 9-11 am. Family will receive friends 10-11 am. Interment Jeffersonview Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 3, 2019
