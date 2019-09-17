|
|
BLAIR, Stella L. 73, of Medway passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019 in Miami Valley Hospital. She was born October 19, 1945 in Paintsville, KY the daughter of Chester and Arleen (Conley) Adams. Stella was the Librarian at Medway Elementary School for over thirty years. She is survived by her husband of fifty years Verne Blair; three children Cheryl (Todd) Corwin of Springfield, Mike (Teresa) Blair of New Carlisle and Lavena (Marty) Louiso of Myakka City, FL; a brother Glenn (Kathy) Adams of Carey, OH; three sisters Loretta Blair, Pauletta Burke and Edna Ross (Ronnie) Montgomery, all of Oil Springs, KY; six grandchildren Kristy, Whittney, Lea, Tia, Kayleb and Kenze; four great grandchildren Jach, Brantley, Ely and Lily; numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by two sisters June Litteral and Betty Adams. Visitation will be Thursday from 12 2 PM. In Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. The service to honor Stella's life will be Thursday at 2:00 PM. in the funeral home with Pastor William Paul Perkins officiating. Burial to follow in New Carlisle Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 17, 2019