Thomas Funeral Home
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH 45416
937-274-8777
Stella HARRIS

Stella HARRIS Obituary
HARRIS, Stella M. Age 75, of Dayton, departed this life March 9, 2020. Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m., THURSDAY, March 19, 2020 at ST. LUKE MBC, 2262 N. Gettysburg Ave., with Pastor Renard Allen Jr., officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Final disposition: Cremation. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 17, 2020
