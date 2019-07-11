|
PIETRZAK, Stella Virginia Age 93, of Kettering, passed away on Wednesday July 3, 2019. She was born in Dayton, OH on December 28, 1925 to Stephen and Anna Klepacz. Stella was an amazing decorator and enjoyed gardening, homemaking, knitting afghans, and sewing. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 71 years, Joe Pietrzak (Nov. 2018); siblings, Mary Peoples, John, Joe, Walt and Frank Klepacz. Stella is survived by her son, Joseph Pietrzak; grandchildren, Erica Relois Martinez, Christopher Joseph Pietrzak; great-grandchild, Dezi Martinez; several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian burial will take place 10:30am on Friday, July 12, 2019 at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 4500 Ackerman Blvd. Kettering, OH with a visitation beginning one hour prior at the church. Burial in Calvary Cemetery. As a special thank you for their compassionate care of Stella, the family has asked for memorial contributions in her name be made to Heartland Hospice Serving Miami Valley, 580 Lincoln Park Blvd #320, Kettering, OH 45429. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 11, 2019