Stella (Roman) Shylo, 97, affectionately called "our dear sweet mother" by family members peacefully passed away on November 24, 2020, after several months of declining health. Stella, a green-eyed beauty, was born in Port Arthur (now Thunder Bay), Ontario, Canada on June 2, 1923, to Samuel and Catherine Roman. She was a graduate of Port Arthur Technical High School, the first in her family (with sister Olga) to graduate high school. During WWII Stella married Captain Anthony J. Shylo. After the war they moved to Cleveland, Ohio, where Tony owned and edited the Great Lakes Review magazine. Stella loved to dance and she and Tony danced many nights away at Ship Masters Balls with dear friends Paul and Esther Ranahan. She and Tony lived in Olmsted Falls where they reared six children. The house was full of children and friends who often stayed for mealsbecause Stella was an exceptional cook and believed that there was always room at the table for one more. Stellaretired from Rite Aid Drugs where she was a cosmetologist for 25 years. Upon retirement she moved to Springfield, OH, where she relished her role as Grandma and Great-Grandma Shylo. Stella had many interests and talents. She loved reading, dancing, theater and cooking for her family. She was a volunteer with Springfield Senior Services and the Clark StateCenter for the Performing Arts. Stella frequently traveled to Canada to visit family and friends and visited Hawaii, England and Scotland. She was famous for her creative and, often questionable, definitions created during family games of "Dictionary." She was quick to laugh and was most agreeable and accepting. Stella was blessed to live in her own homeuntil the last year of life where she was tenderly cared for by son, Douglas. Stella is survived by daughters, Betty (Randy) Milner and Cynthia (Ladislov) Shylo; sons, Bruce (Karen) Shylo and Douglas Shylo; grandson, Mike (Winnie) Milner andchildren (Eric, Caroline and Allison); grandson, Brad (Laura)Milner and child (Mia); sister, Anne Wowchuk; brother,Edward Roman; sister-in-law, Helen Roman; nieces, Deb(Dennis) Madge, Melissa (Mike) Blackwood, Lindsay andChelsey Roman, Kathy (Warren) Manning, Carol (David)Vester, Ashley Vester, B.J. (Rocky) Mercier, Kelly (Tim) Beck,Jamie Beck, Leslie (Joe) Deleo, Marian (Michael) McGuire; and nephews, Donald (Donna) Sabatini, Rick Sabatini, Robert(Diana) Roman, Edward (Sandi) Polonoski, Andrew Vester,Tyler Beck; and dear friends, Stephanie Rhoades, BettyGrentzer, Roger and Nancy Carlsen and the Swaim family. She was predeceased by her husband, Anthony J. Shylo; son,Anthony R. Shylo; daughter, Roberta Shylo; brothers, John and Peter Roman; and sisters, Olga Polonoski, Dolly Sabatini and Zena Wong. Stella was a member of Grace UnitedMethodist Church (formerly St. Mark United Methodist Church) and leaves behind dear friends, Phyllis Reiff and Clara Brown. The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to Oakwood Village for the kind and compassionate care provided to Stella during her year of residence. Special thanks are extended to Kris, Ida, Kim, Gilda and Bridget. The family isalso extremely grateful to Hospice and nurse Amy for herend-of-life care. All of you are our heroes. Funeral arrangements are being provided by Richards, Raff and DunbarMemorial Home. A celebration of Stella's life will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made at



