FISHER, Stephanie J. 67, of Springfield, passed away March 30, 2020 at Arbors at Springfield. She was born October 6, 1952 in Glendale, Ohio. Stephanie most enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Survivors include two children, Jason Fisher of Springfield and Michelle Fisher-Ward of Xenia; two granddaughters, Kierstin and Olivia; great-grandson, Landyn; siblings, Donald Mercer of Florida, Linda Kuhn, and Ty Williams, both of Springfield; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond Mercer and Jean Ann (Grimes) Call. Services for Stephanie will be postponed until a later date. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 5, 2020