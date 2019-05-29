Home

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
Stephanie HENDERSON

HENDERSON, Stephanie Born February 18, 1964 to the late P.C. and Grace Henderson, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019. She was raised in Phillips Temple C.M.E. Church. She worked for Synchrony Financial, formerly General Electric, for over 30 years. She leaves to cherish her memory, sisters, Carol, Vickie and Charlotte Henderson; nieces, Dionne Simmons, Dajuana Blackshear, and Shalesha Henderson; nephew, Desmond Henderson; a host of great nephews and one great niece, relatives and friends. Service will be held 11 am Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Visitation 9-11 am. Family will receive friends 10-11 am. Interment Woodland Cemetery.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 29, 2019
