Stephanie ROOCK

ROOCK, Stephanie L. Age 32, of Dayton, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at her residence. She was preceded in death by her father, Carlos Osborne. Stephanie is survived by her mother, Linda Roock; daughter, Isabella Roock; and her unborn son, Roman; sister, Amber Phillips; brother, Christopher (Megan) Roock; and maternal grandmother, Joann Roock. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 30, 2020.
