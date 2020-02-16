|
|
TURNER, Stephanie Rae Age 31, passed away peacefully on February 14, 2020, at Dayton Hospice in Dayton, Ohio. She was born September 17, 1988, at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi MS to John Turner and Christine Van Buren. Stephanie was a 2007 graduate of Kettering Fairmont High School and attended West Virginia University. She worked at NCR Country Club where she worked her way up from bussing tables while in high school to Banquet and Events Manager several years later. Stephanie was a much-loved member of the NCR Country Club team as well as by all the club members. She was a wonderful daughter, sister and friend and was always the first person to be there for all of us. Her loving and caring ways will leave a huge void in all our lives. Stephanie is survived by her mother, Christine Van Buren, her father and stepmother, John and Becky Turner, her sister, Amanda Turner, her stepbrothers, Corey Sears and Michael Marks, her grandmother Sharon Turner and her grandparents, Terry and Trish Lanker. Family, friends and others whose lives Stephanie touched are invited to Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Road, Kettering OH 45429, on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 5:00pm 8:00pm. There will also be a memorial service at Routsong Funeral Home on Friday, February 21 at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers please make donations to . Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020