H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 268-6886
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Corinthian Baptist Church
700 S. James H. McGee Blvd
Dayton, OH
Stephannie (Phelps) JORDAN

Stephannie (Phelps) JORDAN Obituary
JORDAN (nee Phelps), Stephannie Age 68, of Dayton, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband: James Jordan, parents: James and Doris (Hall) Thompson, and granddaughter: Shiloh Alston. She is survived by her sister: Stacy Thompson Speare-Hardy (Fr. Ben), her daughter: Kortni Alston (Steve), and four grandsons: Jordan, Julian, Jamison and Jasir, relatives and friends. She retired after 42 years of service as a teacher in the Dayton Public School system. A Homegoing Service will be held Monday, January 6, 2020 at 11:00AM at Corinthian Baptist Church (700 S. James H. McGee Blvd, Dayton) with Rev. Dr. P.E. Henderson, Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30am (Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Omega Omega service will be held promptly at 10:30AM until time of service). HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 5, 2020
