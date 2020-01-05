|
|
JORDAN (nee Phelps), Stephannie Age 68, of Dayton, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband: James Jordan, parents: James and Doris (Hall) Thompson, and granddaughter: Shiloh Alston. She is survived by her sister: Stacy Thompson Speare-Hardy (Fr. Ben), her daughter: Kortni Alston (Steve), and four grandsons: Jordan, Julian, Jamison and Jasir, relatives and friends. She retired after 42 years of service as a teacher in the Dayton Public School system. A Homegoing Service will be held Monday, January 6, 2020 at 11:00AM at Corinthian Baptist Church (700 S. James H. McGee Blvd, Dayton) with Rev. Dr. P.E. Henderson, Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30am (Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Omega Omega service will be held promptly at 10:30AM until time of service). HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 5, 2020