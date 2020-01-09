|
BECKER, Stephen J. Age 69 of Hamilton, passed away at his residence, surrounded by his family, on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Stephen was born in Hamilton, Ohio on December 31, 1950 to Joseph J. Becker Jr. and Patricia (Vogt) Becker. Stephen was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church. He graduated from Badin High School, Miami University with a Bachelor's Degree, and Xavier University for his Master's Degree. On August 28th, 1989 he married Rita Dean, and they enjoyed 30 years of marriage together. He taught at Hopewell Jr. High; and then worked in sales with, P&G, Clorox, Alpo, Aurora Casket Company, Deaton Kennedy Stationary, and also retired as an independent sales representative in the funeral industry. Stephen was President of the St. Stephens and St. Marys Cemetery Board for 20 years. He served as Eucharist Minister as well as distributing communion to Fort Hamilton Hosptial patients through St. Ann's Catholic Church. Stephen was a sports lover, an amateur photographer; and enjoyed his big TV watching Live PD, Cops, Fox News, but most of all spending time with people. Stephen and his wife Rita took many trips to 7 countries in Europe, Hawaii, Grand Canyon and San Francisco and many family vacations to Anna Maria Island, Florida. Something people will remember about Stephen is that you never left his presence without hearing at least one joke. Stephen is survived by his loving wife Rita Becker; his son, Corey (Kristen Stitsinger) Becker, and their children, Levi Williams and Nora Becker; his daughter, Shelby (Osmin) Olivo; and his son, Dustin (Christina Huff) Becker, and their son, Jonathan Moses; his siblings, William A (Lori) Becker, Melanie (David) Calihan, Kristina (Steve) Moore, Judith Florio.; his sister and brother in laws, Maury (Elaine) Dean, Danny (Carol) Dean, David Dean and Diane Dean; his mother in law Betty Dean; a very special Aunt Shriley Lamb; and lots of special nieces, nephews, and Aunts and an Uncle. Stephen was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph J. Becker Jr. and Patricia Becker and two siblings, John Becker and Mary Becker. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 4:00PM to 8:00PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave. Hamilton, OH; and also on Saturday from 10:00AM 11:00AM at the funeral home, with the Prayer service immediately following at 11:00AM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Ann Catholic Church, 3028 Pleasant Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio, on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 12Noon with Fr. Larry Tharp celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Stephens Cemetery. Following the burial, there will be a celebration of life lunch at Oxford Baptist Church, 4111 Oxford Trenton Road, Oxford, OH 45056. The family appreciates all of the support from family, friends, neighbors and old classmates and coworkers; along with Rita's family at TriHealth. Without them he would not have been able to have Rita by his side until the end. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Good Samaritan Cancer Foundation, C/O The Stephen Becker Fund, 375 Dixmyth Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45220. Donation envelopes will be available at the funeral home. The family asks that if you received a hat from Steve to please wear it. www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 9, 2020