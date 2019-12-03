Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glickler Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1849 Salem Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 278-4287
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Glickler Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1849 Salem Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen BRIGNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen BRIGNER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen BRIGNER Obituary
BRIGNER, Stephen L. Passed away on November 30, 2019 at the age of 71. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Linda, who he loved deeply and grieved for the rest of his life. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Dorothy Brigner, and sisters, Norma Habel and Charlene Collins. In his last days, he gave his heart to Jesus and looked forward to an eternity of happiness with God and his Linda. He is survived by his loving daughter Britney Walker and son-in-law Keith who were blessed to be by his side in a renewed relationship, daughter Stephanie Brigner, grandkids Kaiden and Kalie, his doting and always present sisters Barbara (Steve) Johnson and Angela (Joe) Warden and a close extended family. A funeral service for all who knew him will be held at Glickler Funeral Home, 1849 Salem Ave., Dayton, on Wednesday December 4, 6:00-8:00 P.M.. Condolences can be shared at www.legacy.comMemorial Contributions to Genoa Church, 7562 Lewis Center Rd., Westerville, OH 43082.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -