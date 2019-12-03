|
BRIGNER, Stephen L. Passed away on November 30, 2019 at the age of 71. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Linda, who he loved deeply and grieved for the rest of his life. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Dorothy Brigner, and sisters, Norma Habel and Charlene Collins. In his last days, he gave his heart to Jesus and looked forward to an eternity of happiness with God and his Linda. He is survived by his loving daughter Britney Walker and son-in-law Keith who were blessed to be by his side in a renewed relationship, daughter Stephanie Brigner, grandkids Kaiden and Kalie, his doting and always present sisters Barbara (Steve) Johnson and Angela (Joe) Warden and a close extended family. A funeral service for all who knew him will be held at Glickler Funeral Home, 1849 Salem Ave., Dayton, on Wednesday December 4, 6:00-8:00 P.M.. Condolences can be shared at www.legacy.comMemorial Contributions to Genoa Church, 7562 Lewis Center Rd., Westerville, OH 43082.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 3, 2019