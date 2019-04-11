CALDWELL, Stephen A. 42 of Batavia, passed away on April 4, 2019. Born September 28, 1976, in Kettering, OH, to Reed and Letisha Caldwell. Beloved husband of Melissa Caldwell (nee Mays); loving father of Meghan Thomas, Joscelyn Caldwell, and Alliandre "Alli" Caldwell; brother of Clint Caldwell; and grandson of Phyllis Murray (the late Odis). Stephen was also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Preceded in death by his daughter Victoria Thomas Fonticiella; grandparents, Farmer and Wanda Caldwell, Odis Murray, and Mary Jones. Stephen was a graduate of the University of Cincinnati where he obtained several professional certifications in IT network engineering. He also graduated with honors from Franklin High School. He worked very hard for his family. Stephen was a Senior Security Analytics Team Engineer who joined Nuspire just over four years ago and obtained his CISSP while at Nuspire. He was instrumental in the development of Nuspire's internal policies, procedures, and security posture. Funeral services will be held at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home 177 W. Main St. (St. Rt. 125), Amelia, on Saturday, April 13, 2019, from 2:00 PM until time of funeral service at 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in Stephen's name to the Tori Thomas Geology Scholarship, https://foundation.uc.edu/areas-donate?id=c9fa1e07-07d8-46e7-879c-3ff957504f5b or Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, https://giving.cincinnatichildrens.org/SSLPage.aspx?&pid=184 , select "other" and type in "Dr. Pressey Sarcoma Research". Please sign Stephen's online tribute wall at www.ecnurre.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary