CASTLE, Stephen C. "Steve O" Age 52 of Dayton, OH, went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Widow's Home of Dayton. He was born December 5, 1966 in Dayton, Ohio to Robert and Carol (Hagedorn) Castle. Steve worked for Wendy's at various locations throughout Dayton for 7 years. He loved to listen to music, especially the 80's on his headphones. Steve collected Star Wars figures, and was a Bengals and Ohio State fan. He loved his family dearly and will be greatly missed by all. Steve is survived by his Mom Carol and his "Dad" Buddy Bell; a brother and two sisters; and other family and friends. Private services will be held at the request of the family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 5, 2019