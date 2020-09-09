STEPHEN DOANE

DOANE, Stephen L. 74, of Springfield, died Sunday, September 6, 2020, in the Dayton VA Medical Center. He was born August 24, 1946, in Springfield the son of Marvin and Josephine (Halk) Doane. Steve worked as a typesetter for the Springfield News-Sun for several years and later retired from Priority Delivery after almost 20 years. He was a United States Navy veteran having served in the Vietnam War. Steve is a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church. He was also an avid Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Browns fan. Survivors include three children, Joanna & Paul Doane Ottavio, Stephen P. Doane and Rebecca Doane; three stepchildren, Aaron Stidham, Rachelle Crosbie and J.R. Staats; two grandchildren, Roselynn and Cheyenne; several step-grandchildren; two brothers, Kevin & Ann Doane and Sean & Elaine Doane; four special friends, Jack & Debbie Bowsher and Bob & Linda Steinberger; his special four-legged friends, Rocky and Red; and several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncle. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Patrick and Timothy. A Private Memorial Service will be held at the convenience of the family. His ashes will be interred in St. Bernard Cemetery. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store