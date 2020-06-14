Stephen DOODY

DOODY, Stephen M. "The Beav" Age 69, of Clayton, passed away after a year-long struggle with pancreatic cancer on Friday, June 12, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. He was born in Dayton Ohio on June 20, 1950 to his parents, Bernard J Doody and Billie L (Freyberg) Doody whom preceded him in death. Stephen is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Martha A "Marty" (Keister) Doody, his faithful dog: Brandy, twin daughters: Chandra L (Jim) Haworth of Union, Rana L Doody of Trotwood and son: Michael J Doody of Englewood, grandchildren: Triston Haworth & Marayna Haworth, and stepson: Charley Wilcock (McKibben Noel) & their children: Nova Belle Noel, Juniper P Noel, and Zeke Noel. Siblings: Paula E Doody of VA, Anne L Doody of Covington, Susan M Doody of Dayton, Enid A (John) Voytilla of FL, Amy B Doody of Trotwood, Peter C Doody of Bethel Twp, Andrew J Doody of Kettering, Lisa E (Rev Bob) Miller of Kettering, numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and people who were privileged to work with him. Stephen was a 1968 graduate of Colonel White High School and ITT Technical School. He owned & operated Doody Door & Hardware since 1995 after working for various other companies and has the distinguished honor of working for 50 years in the Door & Hardware Industry. He was known as a fair & honest man & boss. He was a member of United Christian Church in Clayton. He enjoyed playing the guitar and was a founding member, along with his wife Marty, his friends John Lauer & Tom Schaefer of the band: Collage. Along with his love of music, he enjoyed fishing and was a member of Crossroads & Ohio Valley Bass Clubs; working in his yard; and having Cornhole & Skittles tournaments with his family. He had a wonderful sense of humor and loved playing pranks on his friends. He was an amazing husband to Marty, a wonderful father to his kids, a great Papaw to his grandchildren and fantastic brother to his siblings and Uncle to his nieces & nephews. He was loved and will forever live on through his family and friends. A public walk-through visitation will be held Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd, Englewood). Funeral Services will be held privately on June 17, 2020, and can be viewed on the Kindred website along with online condolences to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com. Interment will be at Clayton Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton or United Christian Church, Clayton. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, please maintain social distancing at the visitation.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 14, 2020.